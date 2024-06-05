NHIA and NIA to issue Ghana cards for children under fifteen years

Health News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and National Identification Authority (NIA) are collaborating to register children aged 6-14 for official identification and nationwide healthcare.



The registration exercise, starting June 10, 2024, will take place in schools nationwide. This initiative aims to enhance healthcare access and identity recognition for Ghanaian youth, contributing to a more inclusive society.



The Ghana card will serve as a vital instrument for identity verification and access to essential services.



Parents and guardians are encouraged to ensure their children participate in the registration to secure their pathway to healthcare services.