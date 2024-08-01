NHIA and Partners Launch 'Free Annual Health Checkup' to Boost Healthcare in Ghana

Health News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: GNA

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), led by CEO Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, has launched the "Free Annual Health Checkup" initiative to improve healthcare in Ghana by addressing non-communicable and chronic diseases.



The program aims to promote preventive healthcare, offering free health screenings, including blood pressure and blood sugar testing, BMI measurements, and counselling.



Open to all citizens with NHIS coverage or a Ghana Card, the initiative seeks to increase health access, improve life expectancy, and reduce healthcare costs.



The NHIA, in collaboration with various health stakeholders and partners like USAID, emphasizes health education and community engagement.