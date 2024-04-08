NHIA disburses GHC180 million to healthcare providers nationwide

Health News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disbursed GHC 180 million to healthcare providers across Ghana for vetted claims up to December 2023, fulfilling its obligation under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Benefit Package.



According to a statement signed by Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, the Acting Chief Executive of NHIA, the payments were made on Friday, March 22, 2024, putting the NHIS on course to clear arrears within the accepted 90-day payment window.



The NHIS Benefit Package, covering over 95% of disease conditions and supported by a comprehensive NHIS Medicines List with over 550 formulations, ensures access to quality healthcare for all members.



In response to recent economic challenges, NHIA is collaborating with stakeholders to review the Scheme’s Medicines Tariffs for necessary adjustments. Additionally, efforts are underway to increase public education to eliminate illegal fees and extortions at healthcare facilities.



The NHIA urges members to report any incidents of illegal charges or extortions and encourages the use of the MyNHIS App or dialing *929# to register and access services.



Established by Act 650 (2003) and amended in 2012 with Act 852, the NHIS is a crucial social intervention policy providing access to healthcare for all citizens. Healthcare providers are required to comply with NHIA Medicines List and Service Tariff, with non-compliance subject to sanctions.