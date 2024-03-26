NHIA disburses Gh¢180m to healthcare providers for claims up to December 2023

Health News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced the disbursement of Gh¢180 million to healthcare providers across Ghana.



This payment covers claims that were submitted and vetted up to December 2023, ensuring that healthcare facilities receive the necessary funds to continue providing services to National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) members.



According to a statement from the Acting Chief Executive of NHIA, Dr Da Costa Aboagye, this disbursement is in line with the authority's mandate to pay for healthcare services as outlined in the NHIS benefit package.



The benefits package covers over 95 percent of disease conditions and includes more than 550 formulations on the NHIS medicines list, providing comprehensive coverage for all diseases under the scheme.



Dr Aboagye emphasized NHIA's commitment to delivering quality healthcare to all NHIS subscribers, assuring stakeholders of timely payments within the accepted 90-day window for vetted claims.



He stated that NHIS providers are expected to comply with the NHIS medicines list and service tariff, failure of which could lead to sanctions.



In response to recent economic conditions, the NHIA is collaborating with the Ghana Health Service, Christian Health Association of Ghana, and other stakeholders to review the NHIS Medicines Tariffs for appropriate adjustments. This review aims to ensure that the tariffs remain relevant and sustainable in the current economic environment.



To address issues of illegal fees and extortion encountered by NHIS members at certain healthcare facilities, the NHIA plans to intensify public education, promote members' entitlements, and engage communities to enhance understanding and ownership of the NHIS.



Dr Aboagye urged members to report instances of illegal charges or extortion to their local NHIS District Offices to effectively combat such practices.