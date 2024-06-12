You are here: HomeNews2024 06 12Article 1949492
NHIA disburses over GH₵300m to healthcare facilities for claims

National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disbursed over GH₵300 million in claims payments to healthcare facilities across Ghana.

This sum covers claims for higher-tier facilities up to January 2024 and for lower-tier facilities within the standard three-month debt period.

In a press release dated June 11, the NHIA emphasized its commitment to sustaining the smooth operation of healthcare

