NHIA disburses over GH₵300m to healthcare facilities for claims

Health News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disbursed over GH₵300 million in claims payments to healthcare facilities across Ghana.



This sum covers claims for higher-tier facilities up to January 2024 and for lower-tier facilities within the standard three-month debt period.



In a press release dated June 11, the NHIA emphasized its commitment to sustaining the smooth operation of healthcare



Read full articleservices and the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). Acting Chief Executive, Dr. Aboagye Da-Costa, stated that the disbursement is intended to enhance the quality of care for NHIS members and support healthcare providers' operational needs.



The NHIA expressed gratitude for the cooperation and patience of healthcare providers and assured ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency and timeliness of claims processing and payments.



