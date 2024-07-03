NHIA disburses over GHS587,000 for free dialysis coverage to six hospitals

Health News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disbursed GHS 587,236.00 to six hospitals by the end of June under its Free Dialysis Coverage programme, benefiting vulnerable patients.



According to a press release by acting CEO Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, this marks the first month of implementation of the government's support for chronic dialysis patients.



Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) received



GHS 96,236.00, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) GHS 77,578.00, Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH) GHS 92,308.00, Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) GHS 83,470.00, Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) GHS 57,938.00, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) GHS 179,706.00.



Hospitals are expected to manage these funds and reimburse patients who paid out-of-pocket in June. The programme covers eight free dialysis sessions per month for patients aged 18 and below and 60 and above from June to December 2024.



Patients aged 19 to 59 will receive two sessions per month, with KBTH offering a 50% subsidy on two sessions. The initiative, funded with GHS 4.4 million, aims to improve access and affordability of dialysis treatment.