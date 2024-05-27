NHIA engages service providers on “preventive-promotive” health initiatives

Health News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has called for stakeholder collaboration on the NHIA's “Preventive and Promotive Health interventions” aimed at addressing communicable and non-communicable diseases, maternal and child health, and overall wellbeing.



This initiative seeks to enhance the efficiency of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and reduce its claims payment burden.



The NHIA met with heads of health service institutions, including the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), and Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana (PHAFoG), to discuss resource allocation and community outreach for the initiative.



The initiative is seen as a crucial step towards sustainable healthcare and aligns with Ghana’s Universal Health Coverage roadmap.