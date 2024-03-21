NHIA intensifies efforts to combat illegal payments in NHIS-covered facilities

Health News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is intensifying efforts to curb illegal payments, known as "copayment," imposed on National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) clients at certain healthcare facilities.



NHIA is cracking down on healthcare providers found charging for NHIS-covered services, termed copayments, issuing warning letters and collaborating with stakeholders to eradicate this practice.



Mr. Mohammed Awudu, NHIA District Director for Talensi and Nabdam in the Upper East Region, emphasized NHIA's agreements with service providers, stipulating that they must deliver 100% of contracted services without additional charges.



During an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Awudu disclosed NHIA's actions to halt illegal payments at hospitals, acknowledging the adverse impact on NHIS members.



His remarks came during a data validation forum for research conducted by the Rural Initiative for Self-Empowerment Ghana, focusing on NHIS utilization among pregnant women in Nabdam and Talensi districts.



The research revealed concerns over copayments among pregnant women, coupled with limited awareness of NHIS policy coverage and difficulties accessing medicines under the Scheme.



Despite varying satisfaction levels, Mr. Awudu assured NHIA's dedication to addressing concerns, urging inactive NHIS members to renew and encouraging new registrations to access benefits.



He highlighted NHIA's extensive sensitization campaigns targeting pregnant women, service providers, midwives, and nurses to enhance understanding of NHIS policies and coverage.



