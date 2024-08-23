You are here: HomeNews2024 08 23Article 1972901

Source: Ghanaian Times

NHIA releases GH¢1m for free dialysis payments to 6 healthcare providers

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has released an additional GH¢1,001,329 to fund free dialysis services for six healthcare providers in July, August, and advance payments for September.

This brings the total allocated to the program since June to GH¢1,588,565. The hospitals benefiting from this funding include Komfo Anokye, Cape Coast, Efia Nkwanta, Ho, Tamale, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospitals.

The NHIA’s initiative aims to reduce the financial burden on patients, especially those aged 18 and below, and 60 and above, who receive up to eight free dialysis sessions monthly.

The program was approved by Parliament in 2024 to improve access to essential dialysis treatment.

