You are here: HomeNews2024 09 04Article 1977293

Health News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

    

Source: Daily Guide

NHIA releases GH¢400m to facilities

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disbursed GH¢400 million to cover outstanding claims for April and May 2024, highlighting its commitment to improving healthcare delivery.

This payment is part of ongoing efforts to maintain timely reimbursements and support healthcare providers.

NHIA CEO Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye emphasized that these funds help bridge the debt gap and ensure quality care under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Previous payments this year include GH¢300 million, GH¢151 million, GH¢135.6 million, GH¢170.8 million, and GH¢180 million, demonstrating NHIA’s dedication to a robust healthcare system.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment