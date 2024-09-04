NHIA releases GH¢400m to facilities

Health News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disbursed GH¢400 million to cover outstanding claims for April and May 2024, highlighting its commitment to improving healthcare delivery.



This payment is part of ongoing efforts to maintain timely reimbursements and support healthcare providers.



NHIA CEO Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye emphasized that these funds help bridge the debt gap and ensure quality care under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



Previous payments this year include GH¢300 million, GH¢151 million, GH¢135.6 million, GH¢170.8 million, and GH¢180 million, demonstrating NHIA’s dedication to a robust healthcare system.