NHIA releases GHC151m to healthcare providers

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced the release of an additional GHC151 million to healthcare providers nationwide.

According to a press release dated August 17 and signed by Acting CEO Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, this payment is intended to settle outstanding claims up to March 2024 for higher-tier providers and April 2024 for most lower-tier facilities.

The NHIA emphasized its commitment to supporting healthcare providers and maintaining a strong partnership to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The authority also pledged ongoing engagement with stakeholders to address any concerns.

