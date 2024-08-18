NHIA releases GHC151m to healthcare providers

Health News of Sunday, 18 August 2024

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced the release of an additional GHC151 million to healthcare providers nationwide.



According to a press release dated August 17 and signed by Acting CEO Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, this payment is intended to settle outstanding claims up to March 2024 for higher-tier providers and April 2024 for most lower-tier facilities.



The NHIA emphasized its commitment to supporting healthcare providers and maintaining a strong partnership to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



The authority also pledged ongoing engagement with stakeholders to address any concerns.