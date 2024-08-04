NHIA worried over rise in non-communicable diseases

Health News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: GNA

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has raised alarms over the surge in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension, and stroke, which are straining the healthcare system and impacting the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, NHIA CEO, highlighted that unhealthy lifestyles and poor diets are contributing to this rise.



At the launch of the Western Regional NHIS Wellness Club, he emphasized the importance of preventive health measures and encouraged regular health checks.



The event also featured a staff health walk and aerobics and saw the opening of the Shama District Office.