NHIS is working better under our govt than it used to be – Bawumia

General News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has commended the progress of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) under the leadership of the Akufo-Addo administration, citing significant advancements in healthcare infrastructure and digital innovations.



Speaking to Africa Watch Magazine, Dr. Bawumia praised the expansion of NHIS coverage to include treatments for childhood cancers and hydroxyurea for sickle-cell patients, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and inclusivity.



Highlighting the government's digital initiatives, Dr. Bawumia noted the introduction of an NHIS app that enables Ghanaians to register and enrol using their Ghana card, streamlining administrative processes and improving efficiency.



"The NHIS is working better under our government than it used to be. Besides resourcing it financially, we have also digitized it and linked it to the Ghana card. Today, your NHIS number is your Ghanacard number. We have also extended NHIS coverage to include childhood cancers and hydroxyurea for sickle-cell patients. We have also introduced an NHIS app, so today people can register and get enrolled using their Ghanacard," he said.



In addition to digital transformation, Dr. Bawumia highlighted efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure nationwide, particularly in underserved rural areas, to ensure equitable access to quality services for all citizens.



He pledged to prioritize the recruitment, training, and retention of healthcare professionals to address workforce shortages and enhance service delivery, particularly targeting vulnerable populations such as women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.



Dr. Bawumia outlined comprehensive reforms aimed at enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of the NHIS, including expanding coverage, improving revenue mobilization, and reducing administrative inefficiencies.



"My government will invest in expanding healthcare infrastructure, particularly in underserved rural areas, to ensure equitable access to quality services. My government will also implement targeted initiatives to address healthcare disparities among vulnerable populations, including women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities," he stated.



"In addition, we will increase recruitment, training, and retention of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, midwives, and community health workers, to address workforce shortages and improve service delivery.



"As far as the NHIS is concerned, we will enhance the sustainability and efficiency of the scheme through comprehensive reforms aimed at expanding coverage, improving revenue mobilization and reducing administrative inefficiencies," he added.