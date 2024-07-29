You are here: HomeNews2024 07 29Article 1964237

Health News of Monday, 29 July 2024

    

Source: TIG Post

NHIS originally initiated, piloted by Kufuor not NDC – GMA President asserts

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Dr. Frank Serebour Dr. Frank Serebour

Dr. Frank Serebour, President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), has refuted claims by former GMA General Secretary Professor Titus K. Beyuo regarding the origins of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

In an interview with Pure FM’s Evans Osei-Bonsu, Dr. Serebour asserted that the NHIS was introduced by President John Kufuor's administration, not the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as Prof. Beyuo claimed.

He emphasized the GMA's significant role in developing and implementing the scheme.

Prof. Beyuo, now an NDC parliamentary candidate, had argued that the NDC initiated the health insurance concept during Jerry John Rawlings' presidency.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment