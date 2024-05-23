NIA defends legitimacy of Ghana Card registration in Pusiga despite NDC's allegations

General News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has affirmed that the ongoing Ghana Card registration exercise in the Pusiga District is “lawful, proper, necessary, and wholly wholesome.”



This response follows allegations from Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for the NDC, who claimed in a Facebook post that the registration was politically motivated and intended to facilitate illegal voting in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).



In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 22, the NIA refuted these claims, emphasizing the exercise’s focus on providing accurate identification for vulnerable populations, particularly those near the Ghana-Burkina Faso border. The goal is to facilitate border crossings, grant access to public services, and enhance border security.



The NIA reiterated its commitment to registering all Ghanaians, both domestically and internationally, to issue Ghana Cards and support economic, social, and political development. This mission involves collaboration with various entities as prescribed by law.



“For the avoidance of doubt, NIA will continue to carry out its mandate of registering Ghanaians in Pusiga and environs aimed at expanding access to the Ghana Card and thereby improving identification and border security in that part of Ghana,” the statement added.