NIA urges Public Service Workers Union to reconsider indefinite strike

General News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: CNR

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has appealed to the Public Service Workers Union of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to cancel its planned strike and retract its notice of action, scheduled to begin on March 25, 2024.



The Union, in a statement released on March 4, announced its intention to embark on an indefinite strike starting Monday, March 25. The strike is contingent on whether their proposed allowances submitted to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission are reflected in their March 2024 payslip, and whether their Scheme of Service (SOS) is approved and implemented by March 25, 2024.



The Union also demands that the Draft Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) be regulated by the same date.



“Failure to meet these requests on or before the stated date would be met with an industrial strike action. All union members nationwide: at the Head Office, Regional Offices, Premium Offices, and District Offices will lay down our tools until our concerns are addressed fully,” the Union declared.



However, the NIA, in a statement released on March 8, argued that the planned strike lacks factual, evidentiary, or legal basis.



“Your intended action will only cause undue hardship to the public, particularly prospective consumers of NIA’s registration service across the country; it will cause needless maximum harm to the Republic of Ghana and inflict avoidable reputable damage on NIA and the Government of Ghana, in addition to spelling major revenue losses for the country,” the NIA warned.



The NIA management expressed its hope for the Union to exercise good faith, sound judgement, and moderation in its approach to the matter during these volatile times.



“Management also looks forward to your calling off your planned industrial action as we work together harmoniously, speedily and sincerely to improve the conditions of service of NIA within the bounds of law and public policy,” the NIA concluded.