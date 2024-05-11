NIB welcomes Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo as new Managing Director

General News of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mr. Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo Assumes Role as Managing Director of National Investment Bank



Effective May 13, 2024, Mr. Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo has been appointed as the new Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB), succeeding Mr. Samuel Sarpong.



The appointment, made by the majority shareholder, comes with high expectations as Mr. Fokuo brings extensive banking experience to his new role.



Philip Ofori-Asante Nominated as Deputy Managing Director Alongside Mr. Fokuo



In addition to Mr. Fokuo's appointment, Mr. Philip Ofori-Asante has been nominated as Deputy Managing Director, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen NIB's leadership team.



Restructuring and Transformation Efforts to Continue Under Mr. Fokuo's Leadership



NIB assures its staff of a seamless transition as Mr. Fokuo takes the helm, affirming the continuation of ongoing restructuring and transformation initiatives under his capable leadership.