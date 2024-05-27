NLA Boss Sammy Awuku wins overall public sector CEO of the year

Politics of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Mr Samuel Awuku, Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), has been recognized once again with the prestigious Overall Public Sector CEO of the Year Award at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit and Excellence Awards.



This is his second consecutive win, showcasing his outstanding leadership and influence in the lottery sector.



Winning the 2023/2024 Overall Public Sector CEO of the Year Award, Mr Awuku was also named CEO of the Year in the lottery industry.



He credits this achievement to the combined efforts, loyalty, and dedication of the NLA's Management and Staff.