NLA to prosecute illegal lottery operators

General News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Lotteries Authority (NLA) vows to escalate efforts in apprehending and prosecuting illegal lottery operators, aiming to mitigate financial losses incurred by the government and the NLA due to illicit activities.



Sammi Awuku, Director-General of NLA, emphasised the authority's commitment to conducting sweeps, and apprehending offenders.



“We’re embarking on sweeps, arresting people who are operating illegally, and arraigning them before the court. And securing convictions as well. Because these provocateurs have ensured that the government and the NLA lose revenue. They don’t operate under any law. When the activities of these illegal operators are minimised, we can get enough to support many more facilities to support the communities."



"Initially, the upsurge was very high, but now our increased surveillance has reduced it a bit; we can say it has reduced by about 15%”," Mr Awuku stated on Citi News.



Awuku's remarks came during the commissioning of a public toilet facility in Koforidua, where he noted a reduction in illegal lottery operations due to enhanced surveillance efforts.



He stressed the ongoing need for vigilance to further diminish such activities and bolster community support initiatives.