NLC scheduled to discuss organised labour’s impending strike over Galamsey today

The National Labour Commission (NLC) is reportedly scheduled to convene an emergency meeting to address a strike notice issued by Organised Labour over the government’s handling of illegal mining activities, also known as galamsey.



This strike, set to begin on Thursday, October 10, 2024, is a response to what most Ghanaian citizens see as prolonged government inaction in tackling



the galamsey crisis, which continues to devastate communities and the environment nationwide.



Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah, emphasized the urgency of the matter.



In an interview on Citi FM, he stated, “We just got notice of it, and the Commission will be sitting on Wednesday. Fortunately, the strike is intended to begin on the 10th, so we have some time to look at it.”



The NLC's upcoming meeting aims to mediate discussions between the government and Organised Labour, seeking a compromise to avert the impending strike.



“We will be engaging with the stakeholders to find a solution that addresses the concerns raised, particularly the harmful effects of galamsey on livelihoods and the environment,” Asamoah added.



Organised Labour groups have consistently raised alarms over the devastating effects of illegal mining, which has rendered many water bodies unusable and displaced countless workers in mining communities.



After giving the government a September deadline to implement decisive measures, their demands were not met, prompting them to resort to industrial action.