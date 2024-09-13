You are here: HomeNews2024 09 13Article 1980866

Source: Ghanaian Times

NMCG backs calls to halt mining activities

Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam

The National Muslim Conference of Ghana (NMCG) has called for a state of emergency and increased security in areas affected by illegal mining.

They urge the government to enforce stricter regulations and monitoring to ensure mining companies follow environmental standards.

Additionally, the NMCG recommends alternative livelihood programs for communities affected by mining bans and investments in land rehabilitation and reforestation.

They also advocate for a freeze on small-scale mining licenses and enhanced public education on the environmental and health impacts of illegal mining.

Their statement follows recent government directives to intensify enforcement against illegal mining activities.

