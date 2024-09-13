NMCG backs calls to halt mining activities

Religion of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The National Muslim Conference of Ghana (NMCG) has called for a state of emergency and increased security in areas affected by illegal mining.



They urge the government to enforce stricter regulations and monitoring to ensure mining companies follow environmental standards.



Additionally, the NMCG recommends alternative livelihood programs for communities affected by mining bans and investments in land rehabilitation and reforestation.



They also advocate for a freeze on small-scale mining licenses and enhanced public education on the environmental and health impacts of illegal mining.



Their statement follows recent government directives to intensify enforcement against illegal mining activities.