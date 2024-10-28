NMTC Sekondi to introduce 4 specialist programmes next academic year

General News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: 3news







Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Paramount Chief of Essikado, urged nursing students at the 70th anniversary of the Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Sekondi to prioritize compassion and empathy in their future careers.



He highlighted the college's growth from three students in 1954 to 1,800 today and announced the introduction of four specialist programs for the next academic year to meet the demand for skilled healthcare professionals.



Addressing concerns about artificial intelligence, Nana emphasized that no technology can replace the human touch in nursing, reinforcing the need for compassion in healthcare.



The anniversary celebrated the college's commitment to excellence in nursing and midwifery education.