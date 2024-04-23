NPA sensitises public on Cylinder Recirculation Model in Bolgatanga

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has conducted a sensitisation programme in Bolgatanga on the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM), urging consumers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to embrace the new policy.



The initiative, according to Graphic Online, aims to reduce the risks associated with LPG operations and improve the accessibility of the product to consumers, regardless of their location.



Bashiru Natogma, the Upper East Regional Manager of the NPA, emphasized the benefits of the CRM, highlighting its potential to enhance the efficiency of the LPG value chain and create more job opportunities, both directly and indirectly.



He expressed confidence that the new model would be beneficial to consumers and the industry as a whole.



The sensitisation programme included a town hall meeting where officials engaged with a diverse group of LPG consumers, including artisans, traders, farmers, and persons with disabilities.



The CRM involves a distribution system where consumers can exchange empty cylinders for filled ones at community-based exchange points, eliminating the need to travel long distances to purchase gas.



Obed Kraine Boachie, the Head of Gas in charge of Commercial Regulations at the NPA, disclosed that permits were being issued for the establishment of bottling plants to fill empty LPG cylinders for distribution to exchange points.



He explained that the capacity of an exchange point would depend on its size and facilities, noting that setting up an exchange point would not require a significant investment compared to establishing LPG filling stations.



Sarah Yakubu, an assistant programme officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), highlighted the potential of the CRM to reduce the frequency of gas refilling accidents.



She also emphasized the environmental benefits of using LPG over charcoal and firewood, noting that the CRM could help protect economic trees such as shea, which are often cut down for charcoal production.