NPA sensitizes citizens in the Volta Region on harmful effects of wood fuels

Regional News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: GBC Ghana Online

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has launched a campaign in the Volta Region to encourage the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for domestic cooking, highlighting its safety and environmental benefits over wood fuels.



The campaign, conducted through market visits, community durbars, and town hall meetings, aims to raise awareness about the health risks of using wood fuels, such as cardiovascular diseases and air pollution.



The initiative, in collaboration with Saudi Arabia's Oil Sustainability Program, targets districts like South Tongu, Ketu South, and Hohoe.



NPA officials hope the campaign will inspire widespread adoption of LPG for safer, cleaner cooking.