NPP Akuapem South constituency members express concerns over postponed parliamentary primary

Concerned members and polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akuapem South Constituency have raised serious concerns over the postponement of the parliamentary primary election, which was initially scheduled for January 27.



The group has expressed their distress over the prevailing atmosphere of fear, panic, apprehension, and anxiety among party members and constituents caused by the postponement. They have also alleged that the three aspirants in the constituency are incurring escalated daily operational costs.



The group is urging the party leadership to announce a rescheduled date for the election as soon as possible.



The postponement was officially communicated by the party leadership in response to a letter from the area's Member of Parliament, O. B. Amoah, who announced his decision to withdraw from the race.



The Concerned Members and Polling Station Executives group met at Aburi to express their dissatisfaction with the delay in setting a date for the upcoming general elections.



Seth Frimpong, the group's convenor, highlighted the possible negative consequences of the delay on the party's chances in the elections. He emphasised the need for early preparations to avoid any unnecessary setbacks in the run-up to the 2024 General Election.



Though the party leadership has not yet announced a new election date, the group proposes February 7 as a potential date. They believe that all three aspirants are capable of leading the party in the constituency.



In their plea, the group also urged the party leadership to intervene promptly, expressing concerns about the potential loss of the seat to opponents if immediate action is not taken.