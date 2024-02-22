NPP: Akuapem South primaries to be held March 2

Politics of Thursday, 22 February 2024

The parliamentary primary for the Akuapem South Constituency has been scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2024, by the leadership of the New Patriotic Party.



During the general parliamentary primaries, which was held on January 27, 2024, the party put on hold the Akuapem South Constituency elections which prevented delegates from exercising their voting rights.



Further, the Municipal Chief Executive Frank Aidoo has also been included in the elections by the National Executive Committee and National Council, following the withdrawal of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Osei Bonsu Amoah.



In a statement issued on February 22, 2024, the regional secretary, Tony Osei Adjei, on behalf of the national body, instructed constituency executives to make necessary arrangements and notify all stakeholders of the new date.



