NPP appointees are enjoying 'dirty work' money with their families and girlfriends alone – General Secretary told

Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP's National General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP's National General Secretary

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong has criticized appointees in the Bono Region for losing touch with grassroots supporters, harming the party's campaign efforts.

During his regional tour, Frimpong warned he might publicly name these appointees if they don't reconnect with their base.

Party members echoed his frustrations, accusing the appointees of neglecting the grassroots while enjoying the perks of their positions with their families and girlfriends.

This disconnect, they warned, could lead the party into opposition, as some appointees seem more interested in personal gain than party success.

