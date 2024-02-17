NPP: Asante Mampong holds parliamentary primary today

Politics of Saturday, 17 February 2024

The Asante Mampong Constituency is scheduled to hold its parliamentary primary on today, February 17, after a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal lifted the interlocutory injunction filed by 35 disgruntled members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The NPP had temporarily halted the primary due to internal dissent, primarily related to polling station executive elections. However, with the legal obstacle now removed, the NPP has confirmed that the primaries will take place on February 17, 2024.



Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister and current Member of Parliament, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, will face off against Dennis Kwakwa, a former Communications Officer of the NPP in the Ashanti Region, in the upcoming election.



The Court of Appeal emphasised the potential for reconciliation, considering the disputing parties' membership of the same political group.



However, Emmanuel Agyei Sefa, a spokesperson for the dissatisfied party members, has called on the party leadership to address lingering concerns.



The NPP has urged delegates to maintain decorum throughout the process, with Paul Yandoh, the NPP's Communications Director in the Ashanti Region, echoing this sentiment.