You are here: HomeNews2024 09 09Article 1978991

Politics of Monday, 9 September 2024

    

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

NPP Bekwai: Joe Wise endorses his successor, Ralph Poku-Adusei

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Joe Wise praised Poku-Adusei's leadership qualities Joe Wise praised Poku-Adusei's leadership qualities

Joseph Osei-Wusu (Joe Wise), First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and outgoing MP for Bekwai, has endorsed Ralph Poku-Adusei, the NPP's parliamentary candidate for his constituency.

At the unveiling of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP-2024) and the Astro Turf project on September 6, 2024, Joe Wise praised Poku-Adusei's leadership qualities, including his resourcefulness, productivity, empathy, and community engagement.

He urged constituents to vote for Poku-Adusei in the December 7 elections, emphasizing the importance of continuity and support for NPP's flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment