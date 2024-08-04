NPP Chairman Wontumi appeals to voters to choose John Dramani Mahama [Video]

Politics of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: atinkanews.net

In a surprising turn of events, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, inadvertently endorsed John Dramani Mahama during a campaign rally on Kessben TV.



While urging support for the NPP, Wontumi mistakenly said, “vote for John Dramani…” despite previously criticizing Mahama as an “enemy of the Ashanti Region.”



This slip overshadowed the rest of his interview, drawing attention and surprise from viewers.



The blunder recalls a similar mistake by President Akufo-Addo earlier this year.



Meanwhile, Mahama continues to campaign on his promise to rejuvenate Ghana’s economy.