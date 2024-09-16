NPP Exec. threatens ‘boot-for-boot’ clash with NDC over EC protest tomorrow

Politics of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Alhaji Osman Masawudu, the NPP’s 3rd National Vice Chairman, has threatened a "boot-for-boot" showdown against the NDC over their planned protest against the Electoral Commission (EC).



Speaking on Hot FM’s "Dwene Ho Biom," Masawudu warned that the NPP would confront the NDC's nationwide demonstration set for September 17, urging party footsoldiers to counter the protest.



He suggested the NDC’s protest was not truly about the EC but an attack on the NPP.



Masawudu also announced a counter-protest at the same EC offices, raising concerns about potential clashes between the two parties.