You are here: HomeNews2024 07 28Article 1964111

Politics of Sunday, 28 July 2024

    

Source: hotfmghana.com

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua visits hospitalized Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah [Photos]

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Despite severe injuries, Ahiagbah is showing steady improvement Despite severe injuries, Ahiagbah is showing steady improvement

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong has visited Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital following a serious accident.

Ahiagbah, who crashed while traveling to Kumasi for a party event, is in stable condition and recovering.

Kodua's visit highlights party unity and concern for members' well-being, and he thanked Ghanaians for their support.

The accident occurred near Konongo on the Kumasi-Accra highway, with reports suggesting Ahiagbah fell asleep at the wheel and collided with a truck.

Despite severe injuries, Ahiagbah is showing steady improvement.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment