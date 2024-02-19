NPP Germany lauds Bawumia's Kayayo hostel project in Madina

Politics of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The completion of Phase I of hostels specifically designed for head porters, known as kayayos, in Madina, Accra, has been an impressive achievement for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who has been commended by the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Germany branch.



This project addresses the critical issue of homelessness among the kayayos, who migrate from the northern parts of Ghana to Accra in search of better opportunities.



The completed kayayo hostels are a symbol of the government's commitment to social welfare and empathy towards underprivileged citizens.



The initiative goes beyond providing shelter; it embodies the core values of compassion and empathy, underscoring the government's dedication to ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their economic standing, is given the dignity of a safe living environment.



The project is perceived as a clear indication of Dr. Bawumia's potential to drive more impactful changes aimed at enhancing the lives of Ghanaians across the board.



As such, the NPP's Germany branch's support extends beyond the confines of this project, envisioning a future where Dr. Bawumia's leadership could herald a new era of prosperity and social justice for all.



The success of Phase I of the hostel project is seen by many as a precursor to what could be expected from Dr. Bawumia should he ascend to the presidency, and it lays the groundwork for further advancements in social welfare and housing security in Ghana.



Overall, the kayayo hostel project in Madina is a testament to the power of collective action and the enduring spirit of a nation committed to uplifting every member of its society, ensuring that no one is left behind in the march towards progress and prosperity.