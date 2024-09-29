‘NPP Girls Girls’ officially outdoors group today

Politics of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The 'Girls Girls’ for NPP, a group of over 300 female members including party officials, corporate women, students, and traders, will officially launch today, September 29, 2024.



The association aims to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections and promote women's involvement in politics.



Speaking ahead of the event, Gifty Oware-Mensah, Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, highlighted the importance of women in nation-building and called on women across all sectors to participate in the event at Patty’s Event Centre, East Legon, to discuss the party’s achievements and goals.