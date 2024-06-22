Politics of Saturday, 22 June 2024
NPP Loyal Ladies decorated as kayeyei – Koku Anyidoho claims
Following the graduation of 600 head porters (kayayei) from the Skills Empowerment Programme, initiated by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former NDC Deputy General Secretary Samuel Koku Anyidoho has raised concerns about the credibility of the initiative.
The programme, designed to empower 5,000 female head porters by providing skills in soap making, baking, pedicure, manicure,
Read full articlebedding decor, and makeup artistry, concluded with graduates receiving financial management training, business development skills, starter packs, and microgrants to start their businesses.
Despite the positive outcomes, Anyidoho alleges that the so-called kayayei were, in fact, groomed NPP Loyal Ladies intended to mislead the public.
He expressed his doubts via a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he stated, "When NPP Loyal Ladies are decorated as Kayeyei and sent to training camps to deceive Ghanaians."
His remarks suggest that the participants were not genuine kayayei but were used to gain political leverage.
Anyidoho also questioned the authenticity of the participants' backgrounds, particularly their ability to deliver speeches proficiently.
He noted in his post, "Didn't know Kayeyei can speak like this," implying that the speech delivery of some graduates did not align with the typical profiles of kayayei.
His skepticism adds a controversial layer to what was otherwise presented as a significant empowerment initiative.
The Skills Empowerment Programme aims to enhance the socio-economic status of female head porters, providing them with viable job pathways.
However, the allegations by Anyidoho introduce a debate on the integrity of the programme and its participants, potentially overshadowing the achievements and intended impact of the initiative.