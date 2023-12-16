NPP MP 'punches holes' in Manasseh’s yet-to-be-aired corruption documentary

General News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Opoku has questioned the credibility of the latest investigation by the Fourth Estate headed by Manasseh Azure Awuni.



According to the lawmaker, the latest documentary by the Fourth Estate is an attempt to run down yet another Ghanaian company that is helping the state (GRA) clamp down on the illegalities in the fuel trade in Ghana.



The Member of Parliament, in a post on Facebook, said, contrary to claims by Manasseh Azure’s documentary, documents available SML Ghana, is not receiving 100 million a year.



He further indicates that their contract is not for ten years, as he suggested.



According to Davis Opoku, there is a cartel in the oil industry trying so hard to thwart the effort of the government to monitor them.



His post read, “I’ve seen Manasseh Azure’s attempt to run down yet another Ghanaian company, helping the state (GRA) clamp down on the illegalities in the fuel trade in Ghana.



"Abinitio, He gets it wrong in his promo video. I have cited documents from the GRA, PPA and contract agreement, which indicate that the company, SML Ghana, is not receiving 100 million a year, and their contract is not for ten years as he suggested. This cartel in the oil industry, wanting to destroy government monitoring efforts, will be exposed."



Meanwhile, Manasseh Azure Awuni in a post announcing the latest work said: “What started as an open-minded documentary to investigate what was being done to curtail revenue losses in one sector is turning out to be the biggest scandal to hit the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The cure is worse than the disease, like acid being used to treat mild sore throat."







