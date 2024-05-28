NPP MPs express anger over Wontumi Radio's incendiary comments

Politics of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: checkoutghana.com

Several NPP Members of Parliament from the Ashanti Region are frustrated with Wontumi Radio presenters, accusing them of undermining party reconciliation efforts with frequent insults directed at senior party members.



MP Eugene Boakye Antwi highlighted their concerns, criticizing the provocative remarks made about party leadership, especially when disagreements arise with station owner Chairman Wontumi.



Antwi called on Wontumi to control his presenters, warning of potential accountability under vicarious liability.



The MPs demand immediate action to ensure the station promotes party unity instead of fueling division.