NPP Majority Caucus calls for extraordinary session of parliament

Politics of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Majority Caucus has requested an extraordinary session of Parliament, despite its recent adjournment, to address urgent government business.



Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin formally requested the session in accordance with Article 112(3) of Ghana's Constitution and Standing Order 53.



The session aims to consider critical issues including a $250 million financing agreement for the Ghana Energy Sector Recovery Programme, various tax exemptions, and several significant bills such as the Budget Bill and the Environmental Protection Bill.



Afenyo-Markin emphasized the necessity of this session to meet constitutional and democratic obligations.