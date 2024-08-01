You are here: HomeNews2024 08 01Article 1965440

Source: GNA

NPP Majority Caucus calls for extraordinary session of parliament

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Majority Caucus has requested an extraordinary session of Parliament, despite its recent adjournment, to address urgent government business.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin formally requested the session in accordance with Article 112(3) of Ghana's Constitution and Standing Order 53.

The session aims to consider critical issues including a $250 million financing agreement for the Ghana Energy Sector Recovery Programme, various tax exemptions, and several significant bills such as the Budget Bill and the Environmental Protection Bill.

Afenyo-Markin emphasized the necessity of this session to meet constitutional and democratic obligations.

