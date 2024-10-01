NPP, NDC and Movement for Change Commit to Nuclear Energy, Transition Minerals as Key Drivers of Sustainable Energy Dev’t in Ghana

Politics of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

At a post-manifesto engagement, the Civil Society Organization (CSO) Alliance discussed Ghana's energy transition strategies with the NPP, NDC, and Movement for Change.



Key topics included nuclear energy and transition minerals like lithium. While all parties supported nuclear energy as a clean energy source, the CSO Alliance cautioned about associated risks.



Dennis Gyeyir of NRGI emphasized the need for competitive procurement to avoid debt burdens and inefficiencies in the energy sector.



Both NPP and NDC highlighted the importance of transition minerals, but concerns remain about local value addition and environmental sustainability. The Movement for Change lacks a comprehensive strategy on these issues.



