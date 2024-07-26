NPP, NDC fight over billboard placement at Ablekuma North

Politics of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

A violent clash broke out between NPP and NDC supporters over billboard placement in the Ablekuma North Constituency, Greater Accra Region.



The conflict began when NPP candidate Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh's billboard obstructed NDC candidate Ewurabena Aubynn's.



Viral images escalated tensions, leading to a press conference where the NDC warned against intimidation.



The confrontation on July 25, 2024, halted traffic and involved weapons, only calming when police intervened.



NDC Ward Chairman Robert Agbezah expressed concerns about NPP blocking their billboards, involving the Odorkor Divisional Police command and the Municipal Chief Executive.