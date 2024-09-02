You are here: HomeNews2024 09 02Article 1976294

Politics of Monday, 2 September 2024

    

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

NPP, NDC targeting each other with fake news

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

….Mahama & Napo fall victims ….Mahama & Napo fall victims

As the 2024 elections heat up, both major parties are engaging in a new form of political warfare: fake social media campaigns.

Recently, a letter falsely attributed to NDC’s Fiifi Kwetey criticized Samuel Atta Akyea of the NPP for calling John Mahama a drunkard.

In retaliation, the NPP fabricated reports about Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s medical condition, claiming he was in Germany for treatment, though he was actually campaigning in Ghana.

Amid these tactics, the NPP Youth Wing defended Atta Akyea's comments, while NDC’s Fifi Kwetey condemned them as baseless.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor also denounced a fake letter circulating on social media, urging the media to verify information before spreading it.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment