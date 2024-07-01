NPP NEC, NC to meet over running mate

Politics of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua, has called for an emergency meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Council.



The NEC will meet on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 2 pm, followed by the National Council at 3 pm.



The agenda has not been disclosed, but reliable sources indicate that the party’s flagbearer will introduce their preferred running mate for the upcoming election.



This candidate is expected to receive swift approval following extensive consultations with the flagbearer.