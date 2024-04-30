NPP National Chairman pledges to reconcile Kwabena Aduomi with party

Politics of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Stephen Ntim, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has committed to reconciling with Independent Candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former three-time NPP Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency.



Aduomi opted to run independently in the recent by-election due to concerns about the NPP's handling of the delegates' list, which he believes compromises the party's integrity.



Aduomi's decision led to accusations of betrayal from some NPP members, with suggestions that he had defected to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



However, Aduomi has refuted these claims, asserting that he still maintains the support of NDC backers.



Expressing his concerns about the intra-party competition, Ntim stated in an interview with Citi News, "Yes, it is worrying because the two main competitors, Aduomi and Kwabena Boateng, belong to the same fold, family. We should not be looking at jubilating, I’m not jubilating. My focus now is on how to bring the Aduomi factor back to the fold, bringing him back to the family."



Ntim emphasized the importance of unity within the NPP, especially as the party prepares to face other political opponents in the upcoming elections.



He expressed confidence that reconciliation with Aduomi is achievable, stating, "Whatever it is, we are going to reach out. As a national chairman, I’m promising you, we will take up the mantle and reach out to him."