NPP: Nii Noi Nortey launches decentralized campaign for Klottey Korle seat

Politics of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for Klottey Korle, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has launched his campaign with a decentralized approach, urging party members to work towards success in the upcoming 2024 elections, Graphic Online reports.



Speaking to a select group of NPP members at his office in Accra, Nortey stressed the need for united efforts to secure victory for the party in the upcoming elections.



He emphasized the importance of unity and commitment among NPP members in Klottey Korle, highlighting the need for proactive engagement in the campaign process.



Echoing Nortey's sentiments, the NPP Constituency Organizer for Klottey Korle, Eric Doe, emphasized the importance of active participation in the campaign from the outset. He emphasized a departure from traditional campaign strategies, stressing the need for a fresh approach to achieve positive outcomes.



According to Graphic Online, Nortey outlined his campaign strategy, emphasizing a retail approach that involves the active involvement of all NPP members in the constituency. He stressed the importance of grassroots engagement, stating that success depends on reaching out to every polling station.



The 'Win Your Polling Station' initiative, according to Nortey, aims to enhance campaign efficiency through a division of labor. He stressed the importance of building trust and representation at each polling station to effectively convey the party's message.



Addressing concerns about politically biased polling stations, Nortey remained optimistic, asserting that hard work and dedication can win over voters regardless of their party affiliations. He encouraged supporters to focus on engaging with voters and winning their support.



While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Nortey expressed confidence in the possibility of victory through collective effort and hard work. He emphasized the crucial role of supporters in securing the parliamentary seat for Klottey Korle in the upcoming elections.



Eric Doe reiterated the need for proactive engagement among party members, emphasizing the importance of adopting innovative campaign strategies. He urged members to take the initiative and actively contribute to the campaign efforts, highlighting the collective responsibility in shaping the party's electoral success.



Nii Noi Nortey is set to contest against Dr. Zanetor Rawlings of the National Democratic Congress in the parliamentary elections for the Klottey Korle constituency on December 7, 2024.