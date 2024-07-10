NPP Presidential Ticket: We are innovators, problem-solvers and generational thinkers – Bawumia

Politics of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: GNA

Vice President and NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has praised the party's presidential ticket, highlighting it as a mix of "youth, innovators, problem-solvers, and generational thinkers."



He asserted that the NPP's ticket is key to advancing development and job creation, surpassing the NDC's record in various sectors.



Dr. Bawumia introduced Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his Running Mate for the 2024 Election in Kumasi.



Confident in their victory, Bawumia emphasized their campaign theme, "Bold Solutions for the Future," and announced plans to launch the NPP's 2024 Election Manifesto next month.