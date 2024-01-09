NPP Primaries: 25 MP Aspirants approved for primaries in Western Region

Politics of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: GNA

All 25 NPP parliamentary aspirants in the Western Region have been approved by the vetting committee to contest the primaries.



The primaries, to be held on January 27, would elect the Parliamentary candidates so desired by the delegates to represent their constituencies.



Okatakyie Amankwaa Afrifa, the Western Regional New Patriotic Party Secretary (NPP), briefing pressmen after the three-day exercise said none of the aspirants was disqualified.



“The Aspirants met the requirements for which the committee was to look out for: are they well known as party members and also in their Constituencies.”



The candidates, he noted, had been cautioned to run a smooth campaign devoid of insults and attack, adding that “whoever wins the Parliamentary Primaries come January 27 in the various constituencies ought to be supported by those who were not successful to help the Party win the 2024 General Elections as they aspired to break the eight.



Meanwhile, Mr. Samuel Ericson Abakah, the incumbent for Shama Constituency, who appeared before the committee on Friday appreciated the manner in which proceedings were carried out.



He said all three candidates had the support of each other, therefore whoever would win the primaries would be supported massively to help the party break the eight.



Alex Kofi Agyekum, a former MP, is staging a comeback against the incumbent John Aboah Sane.



He said he had the connections to complete projects he started that had been left to rot by the sitting MP.



The vetting committee, chaired by Lawyer Frank Davis, a renowned NPP member, who is also the Chairman of the National Legal and Constitutional Committee, saw to a smooth and fair vetting for all the aspirants.