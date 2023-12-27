You are here: HomeNews2023 12 27Article 1904651

Politics of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

NPP Primaries: 30 aspirants file nomination in Greater Accra Region at close of filing

A total of thirty (30) Parliamentary candidate aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have successfully filed their nomination forms in the Greater Accra Region at the close of filing to contest the upcoming January 27 Parliamentary primaries.

The NPP has fixed January 27, 2024 for its primaries to elect its Parliamentary candidates to contest the December 7, 2024 national Parliamentary election.

Below are the list of aspirants and constituencies:

OKAIKWEI SOUTH
1. Hon. Dakoa Newman (MP)

OKAIKWEI CENTRAL
1. Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah (MP)

BORTIANOR NGLESHIE AMANFRO
1. Hon. Sylvester Matttew Tetteh. (MP)
2. Vida Agyekum Acheampong
3. Eric Kojo Kuranchie

DOME KWABENYA
1. Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo (MP)
2. Michael Aaron Yaw Nii Nortey Oquaye
3. Sakyi Oppong Sheela Adoma

WEIJA GBAWE
1. Hon. Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah (MP)
2. Jerry Ahmed Shaib

ANYAA SOWUTUOM
1. Hon. Adomako Kissi (MP)
2. Elder Emmanuel Tobin

AYAWASO WEST WUOGON
1. Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan (MP)
2. Samuel Owusu Amankwah

TEMA WEST
1. Dennis Amfo Kwakye
2. Robert Richard Suapim

AMASAMAN
1. Hon. Akwasi Owusu Afrifa (MP)
2. YAHYA KASSIM ATTA

TEMA CENTRAL
1. Hon. Yves Hanson – Nortey(MP)
2. Charles Forson

ABLEKUMA NORTH
1. Hon. Shiela Bartels (MP)
2. Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie

TROBU
1. Hon. Moses Anim (MP)
2. Gloria Owusu
3. Edward Lincoln Nii Adotei Addo

AYAWASO CENTRAL
1. Hon. Henry Quartey (MP)
2. Moses Abor

ABLEKUMA WEST
1. Hon. Ursula Gifty Owusu-Ekuful (MP)
2. Robert Kwesi Nicol
3. Sylvia Opoku Manu.

