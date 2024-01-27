NPP Primaries: Asenso-Boakye retains Bantama seat

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Bantama, has successfully retained his seat as the party's candidate for the constituency.



Asenso-Boakye emerged victorious over his opponent, Ralph Agyapong, a lawyer and the brother of Kennedy Agyapong, in Saturday's parliamentary primaries.



Mr Agyapong gracefully conceded defeat even before the official declaration by the Electoral Commission, commending his opponent for a well-fought campaign. Subsequently, Mr Agyapong and his supporters left the counting area before the final declaration.



Mr Asenso-Boakye secured an impressive 78% of the votes, while Mr Agyapong garnered 21%.



With this victory, Mr Asenso-Boakye will now focus on campaigning to ensure the NPP's success in the upcoming general election, aiming to represent the Bantama constituency in Parliament for another term.