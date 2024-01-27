NPP Primaries: Controller and Accountant General defeated in Akim Swedru

General News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Controller and Accountant General, Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, has suffered a setback as he lost in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary for the Akim Swedru constituency.



In the primary, Mr Kwaning-Bosompem secured 94 votes, while the incumbent MP, Kennedy Osei, emerged victorious with 194 votes. Additionally, Mr Okyere Jerome Kwame polled 10 votes.



The contest in the constituency gained widespread attention after the Controller and Accountant General declared his intention to vie for the seat.



While Mr Kwaning-Bosompem received endorsements from notable personalities there were also voices calling for his resignation or removal from office due to his decision to enter politics while in office as a public servant.