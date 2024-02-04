NPP Primaries: EC interdicts officers over Yendi dispute

Politics of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission has taken decisive action by interdicting five officers involved in overseeing the parliamentary primary held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Yendi on Saturday, January 27, 2024.



The NPP parliamentary elections in Yendi sparked controversy, with specific accusations leveled against an Electoral Commission official for purportedly tampering with ballots belonging to one of the candidates.



In response to the concerns raised during the Yendi parliamentary elections, the Electoral Commission has interdicted of these officers.



The parliamentary contest in Yendi witnessed heightened tensions, notably between the incumbent Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama.



Hajia Abibata Mahama alleges that an Electoral Commission official attempted to manipulate the outcome by tampering with her ballots, a claim that has ignited further scrutiny into the conduct of the electoral officers.



In her petition to the party's leadership, Hajia Abibata Mahama asserts collusion between certain party officers and the incumbent MP, alleging attempts to rig the elections in favor of the incumbent, thus preemptively declaring him as the primaries winner.